Would you have space in your heart and home for one of these dogs?

Casper

Age: Nine

Breed: Terrier cross

Casper is a great doggy companion, he is a shy but very sweet-natured and clever boy looking for a quiet home.

He is housetrained and loves to snuggle once he gets to know you, and his favourite toy to play with is a ball!

Casper prefers not to be left on his own for long but is currently receiving training to help him cope better, which we hope potential owners can continue with him at home.

Casper would like to live in a quiet environment as he isn’t fond of busy places, and he needs an adult only home with no visiting children and few visitors. He can find walks stressful and so needs a home with a decent sized secure garden where he has plenty of space to run and play and where he will not have to be taken out for walks.

Cleo is a real livewire, with bundles of energy and loves to be kept busy

Casper prefers to know you are close by and likes to sleep in the bedroom with you at night and he would also prefer to be the only dog in the home.

Cleo

Age: Three

Breed: Terrier cross

Cleo is a real livewire, with bundles of energy and loves to be kept busy. Cleo can be a little shy at first but soon comes round and when she does, you will have a best friend for life! she loves toys, especially a tennis ball.

Cleo is seeking an active home with a large secure garden, with no neighbouring dogs.

She can get really worked up when she sees other dogs and will need to be taken to quiet areas for walking, this shouldn’t be an issue as she is more than happy to jump in the car for an adventure! Due to Cleo’s activity levels she would be best suited to a home with older teenagers, aged 16 and over. New owners ideally would have some previous training knowledge and be keen to work with Cleo.

Conor O’Kane, Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre Manager explains the changes at the Centre as restrictions ease: “Since the pandemic hit, Dogs Trust Ballymena has been continuing to take in, care for and rehome dogs, thanks to our amazing team and local supporters.

“During this time, we have established a virtual rehoming process which has been a huge success, levelling the playing field for many dogs who have been previously overlooked by potential new families. Amid the upheaval of the past year, we have been incredibly proud of how our team has overcome the challenges faced to do the best by our dogs.

“The pandemic has allowed us to try new things and take valuable learnings away to inform new processes. As restrictions lift, we will be continuing with our successful virtual rehoming process to match dogs with their new owners. However, we love being part of the local community and want to start welcoming people back to the centre, while continuing to put the wellbeing of our dogs and staff first.

Members of the local dog-loving public can book a slot to visit the centre on one of our Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm. Visitors will be able to meet our friendly staff, see the best of Dogs Trust Ballymena including our state-of-the-art kennels and – most importantly – see some of our gorgeous dogs spending time with their canine carers.

“Information Days will not have a rehoming focus, and anyone who is interested in rehoming a dog from us will be directed to the virtual rehoming process to begin their rehoming journey. We believe these more intimate visitor Information Days will help our dogs to start to feel comfortable again in the presence of members of the public, while helping us to keep staff and visitors safe.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank local dog lovers for their continued support and for helping us do what’s best for the dogs in our care.