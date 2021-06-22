Would you have space in your heart and home for one of these dogs?

Freya

Age: One

Caucasian Shepherd

One-year-old Caucasian Shepherd Freya absolutely loves playing with her toys

Freya absolutely loves her teddys and playing with her toys. She likes getting scratches and lots of attention from her favourite humans. Freya loves getting out and about for her walks.

Freya is in search of an adult only home, with very few visitors. She is sociable with other dogs but would prefer to be the only pet in the home. Freya must have a large, secure garden space to play and run about in.

An owner with previous experience of owning larger dogs is a must as Freya is full of energy and doesn’t realise how big she is.

Freya can be shy around new people but will quickly become your best friend.

Dachshund Barney is a beautiful little man who loves his walks and has lots of energy

Barney

Age: Six

Breed: Dachshund

Info: Barney is a beautiful little man who loves his walks and has lots of energy for a dog his size. Barney is looking for an understanding, adult only home with no visiting children.

A quiet home would be ideal as Barney would find it difficult adjusting in a busy environment.

Barney can be selective with dogs but can socialise when introduced properly, he would be best suited as the only pet in his new hom

Conor O’Kane, Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre Manager explains the latest changes at the Centre as restrictions begin to ease.

He said: “Since the pandemic hit, Dogs Trust Ballymena has been continuing to take in, care for and rehome dogs, thanks to our amazing team and local supporters.

“During this time, we have established a virtual rehoming process which has been a huge success, levelling the playing field for many dogs who have been previously overlooked by potential new families.

“Amid the upheaval of the past year, we have been incredibly proud of how our team has overcome the challenges faced to do the best by our dogs. The pandemic has allowed us to try new things and take valuable learnings away to inform new processes.

“As restrictions lift, we will be continuing with our successful virtual rehoming process to match dogs with their new owners. However, we love being part of the local community and want to start welcoming people back to the centre, while continuing to put the wellbeing of our dogs and staff first.

“From June 20th, members of the local dog-loving public can book a slot to visit the centre on one of our Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm.

Visitors will be able to meet our friendly staff, see the best of Dogs Trust Ballymena including our state-of-the-art kennels and – most importantly – see some of our gorgeous dogs spending time with their canine carers.

“Information Days will not have a rehoming focus, and anyone who is interested in rehoming a dog from us will be directed to the virtual rehoming process to begin their rehoming journey.

“We believe these more intimate visitor Information Days will help our dogs to start to feel comfortable again in the presence of members of the public, while helping us to keep staff and visitors safe.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank local dog lovers for their continued support and for helping us do what’s best for the dogs in our care. To book a slot on one of our Information Days, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres.

“If you are interested in rehoming a dog, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more about our virtual rehoming process.

Thank you.”

Did you know?

Dog Welfare Charity Dogs Trust normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across its network of 20 rehoming centres around the United Kingdom and one in Dublin.