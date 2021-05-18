Would you have space in your heart and home for one of these dogs?

Tessa

Age: six

Chihuahua

Chihuahua Tessa is a dog who loves her home comforts and would like to find a potential owner who will be around most of the day

Tessa is a dog who loves her home comforts and would like to find a potential owner who will be around most of the day to keep her company as she would prefer not to be left on her own. She enjoys a small walk once or twice a day, but manages to keep herself entertained in other ways in the home. Tessa’s new family should be willing to give Tessa the time she needs to adapt to her new surroundings, both in the home and when out-and-about on walks. Tessa can be a little vocal out on her walks, so some ongoing training would need to be continued in her new home and she can also live with older teenagers aged 16 and over.

Heidi

Age: six

Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkshire Terrier Heidi is dog who loves her home comforts and human companionship

Heidi is another dog who loves her home comforts and human companionship, having previously slept in the bedroom in her previous home. Heidi enjoys a garden space to run about and play in. She isn’t the most sociable of dogs when out for walks, so would benefit from a rural, quiet setting or somewhere with lots of peaceful walking routes. Heidi would need an understanding home that will offer her plenty of ongoing training and attention. She would need a secure garden and plenty of space to run about. It would be ideal that Heidi’s new adopters would be experienced with some dog behaviours such as resource guarding, although further information can be provided by the team at Ballymena.

Penny

Age: six

Border Collie

Penny is a six-year-old Border Collie looking for a loving family. She adores people and loves a good game of football

Penny is a Border Collie looking for a loving family. She adores people and loves a good game of football, and is looking for a home with no other pets. Penny can be nervous around traffic and isn’t keen on other dogs approaching her, because of this she would need quiet walking areas near her home, away from the hustle and bustle. Penny could also live with children aged 11 and over.

If you are interested in adopting a canine friend, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust, Ballymena on 028 2565 2977 - the phone lines are open daily from 8.30am – 5pm - or you can visit the website at www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ballymena

At present, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Dogs Trust rehoming centres aren’t open for public browsing,but they are still rehoming and taking in dogs, with new processes in place to keep staff, visitors and adopters safe.

A spokesperson said: “For dogs we know will thrive straight away in their new home, we’re matching them with their new homes virtually and delivering them contact-free.

“Current restrictions mean we can only facilitate adoptions local to our centres and not across countries or anywhere there are travel restrictions.

“We’re not able to make appointments for dogs to meet their family before going home, but we can register interest to arrange appointments when restrictions ease.

“We’re currently experiencing an unprecedented amount of interest, with some dogs getting several hundred applications.

“Please bear with us, we’re doing everything we can to find our dogs their forever homes.”

Did you know?

Dog Welfare Charity Dogs Trust normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across its network of 20 rehoming centres in the UK and one in Dublin.

Dogs Trust has a non-destruction policy, and will never put a healthy dog to sleep.