With living quarters exceeding 3000 square feet, the sizeable family home has four receptions and four bedrooms.

There is also an integral garage, a 30 foot swimming pool with a retractable roof, and an additional two acre adjoining field currently used for grazing.

The property is on the market for £499,950 with Rea Estates; for more information, click here.

