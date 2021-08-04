The property is on the market for £570,000. Photo: Hunter Campbell

East Antrim property: take a look inside this luxury waterfront apartment – on the market for £570,000

Number 26 Quayside is a stunning duplex apartment enjoying a prime location overlooking Carrickfergus Marina, with views stretching over Belfast Lough to the Co Down coast and as far as the city centre.

By Helena McManus
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 1:11 pm

Presented to an exceptionally high standard, the property offers a wealth of well planned accommodation that extends to around 3000 square feet.

It is on the market with Hunter Campbell for £570,000; for more information, click here.

