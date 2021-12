East Antrim property: see inside this luxury detached home set in a gated development – on the market for £375,000

Revealed: this is the cheapest supermarket for buying your Christmas dinner

News you can trust since 1891

Exterior of the property.

It on the market for £249,950 with McMillan Estate Agents; for more information, click here .

The property offers excellent, well-proportioned accommodation which can be adapted to suit a range of individual needs.