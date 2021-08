The property features a spacious lounge, modern fitted kitchen/dining area, utility room, and five well proportioned bedrooms.

Modern day necessities include an oil fired central heating system, double glazed windows and an attached garage.

Situated in a small, well-regarded development, the home is close to local schools.

It is on the market with Reeds Rains for £325,000; for more information, click here.

