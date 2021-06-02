East Antrim property: take a look at this stunning gentleman's residence on a mature site
Goblins Green is a stunning gentleman’s residence on the Main Bentra Road not far from Whitehead.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 3:12 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 3:22 pm
Architecturally designed in 1965, the four bedroom detached property is situated on a beautiful two acre site bordered by mature trees and hedging.
Approached by a sweeping driveway secured with double gates, the impressive property boasts a wealth of well proportioned family accommodation extending to just under 4000 square feet.
The property is on the market for £525,000 with Reeds Rains; for more information, click here.
