The stunning gentleman's residence is situated on a two acre site bordered by mature trees and hedging. Photo: Reeds Rains

East Antrim property: take a look at this stunning gentleman's residence on a mature site

Goblins Green is a stunning gentleman’s residence on the Main Bentra Road not far from Whitehead.

By Helena McManus
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 3:12 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 3:22 pm

Architecturally designed in 1965, the four bedroom detached property is situated on a beautiful two acre site bordered by mature trees and hedging.

Approached by a sweeping driveway secured with double gates, the impressive property boasts a wealth of well proportioned family accommodation extending to just under 4000 square feet.

The property is on the market for £525,000 with Reeds Rains; for more information, click here.

1. Goblins Green

The property is approached by a sweeping drive.

Photo: Reeds Rains

Buy photo

2. Goblins Green

Reception hall leading to a galleried landing.

Photo: Reeds Rains

Buy photo

3. Goblins Green

Drawing room.

Photo: Reeds Rains

Buy photo

4. Goblins Green

Family room with garden views.

Photo: Reeds Rains

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 4