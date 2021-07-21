The property is believed to have been built around 1805. Photo: Hunter Campbell
The property is believed to have been built around 1805. Photo: Hunter Campbell

East Antrim property: take a look at this beautiful Grade B1 listed Georgian home

St Catherine’s is an imposing Grade B1 listed Georgian residence on an elevated site on the outskirts of Carrickfergus, affording far reaching views over the town to Belfast Lough and the Co Down coast.

By Helena McManus
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 5:12 pm

The property, which features in the book ‘Buildings of County Antrim’ by Charles Brett, is believed to have been built circa 1805.

It retains many original period features both externally and internally, and is complemented by a range of stone outbuildings suitable for a variety of uses.

St Catherine’s is on the market with Hunter Campbell for £625,000; for more information, click here.

1. St Catherine's

The property is approached by a sweeping driveway.

Photo: Hunter Campbell

Buy photo

2. St Catherine's

Bright and airy reception hall.

Photo: Hunter Campbell

Buy photo

3. St Catherine's

Sitting room.

Photo: Hunter Campbell

Buy photo

4. St Catherine's

Dining room.

Photo: Hunter Campbell

Buy photo
St CatherineGeorgianEast Antrim
Next Page
Page 1 of 4