East Antrim property: take a look at this beautiful Grade B1 listed Georgian home
St Catherine’s is an imposing Grade B1 listed Georgian residence on an elevated site on the outskirts of Carrickfergus, affording far reaching views over the town to Belfast Lough and the Co Down coast.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 5:12 pm
The property, which features in the book ‘Buildings of County Antrim’ by Charles Brett, is believed to have been built circa 1805.
It retains many original period features both externally and internally, and is complemented by a range of stone outbuildings suitable for a variety of uses.
St Catherine’s is on the market with Hunter Campbell for £625,000; for more information, click here.
