East Antrim property: take a look at this beautiful Grade B1 listed Georgian home

The property, which features in the book ‘Buildings of County Antrim’ by Charles Brett, is believed to have been built circa 1805.

It retains many original period features both externally and internally, and is complemented by a range of stone outbuildings suitable for a variety of uses.

St Catherine’s is on the market with Hunter Campbell for £625,000; for more information, click here.

