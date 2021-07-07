The Carrickfergus apartment has stunning views of Belfast Lough and the County Down coastline. Photo: Hunter Campbell

East Antrim property: luxury seafront apartment with stunning views

Number 5, Royal Quays is a newly-built second floor apartment with lift access enjoying a prestigious sea front location.

By Helena McManus
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 4:54 pm

With stunning views of Belfast Lough and the Co Down coastline, the high-quality build offers a spacious lounge, open plan to the dining and kitchen area.

There are three bedrooms, all with sea views and a master en-suite shower room as well as separate bathroom.

The Carrickfergus property is on the market for £375,000 with Hunter Campbell; for more information, click here.

1. 5 Royal Quays

Open plan lounge area with balcony access.

Photo: Hunter Campbell

Buy photo

2. 5 Royal Quays

Contemporary décor.

Photo: Hunter Campbell

Buy photo

3. 5 Royal Quays

Dining area.

Photo: Hunter Campbell

Buy photo

4. 5 Royal Quays

Fitted kitchen.

Photo: Hunter Campbell

Buy photo
East Antrim
Next Page
Page 1 of 3