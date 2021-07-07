With stunning views of Belfast Lough and the Co Down coastline, the high-quality build offers a spacious lounge, open plan to the dining and kitchen area.

There are three bedrooms, all with sea views and a master en-suite shower room as well as separate bathroom.

The Carrickfergus property is on the market for £375,000 with Hunter Campbell; for more information, click here.

1. 5 Royal Quays Open plan lounge area with balcony access. Photo: Hunter Campbell Buy photo

2. 5 Royal Quays Contemporary décor. Photo: Hunter Campbell Buy photo

3. 5 Royal Quays Dining area. Photo: Hunter Campbell Buy photo

4. 5 Royal Quays Fitted kitchen. Photo: Hunter Campbell Buy photo