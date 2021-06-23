East Antrim property: five bedroom family home with sea views
Number 2, Blackcave North is an individually designed family home offering a wealth of lavishly appointed accommodation with magnificent sea views.
Tucked away down a private driveway, the house is situated on approximately one acre with landscaped gardens.
It offers spacious adaptable accommodation with the potential for a self-contained apartment.
The property is convenient to Larne town centre, the Antrim Coast Road, and the beach.
It is on the market with Hunter Campbell for £449,950; for more details, click here.
