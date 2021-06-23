Tucked away down a private driveway, the house is situated on approximately one acre with landscaped gardens.

It offers spacious adaptable accommodation with the potential for a self-contained apartment.

The property is convenient to Larne town centre, the Antrim Coast Road, and the beach.

It is on the market with Hunter Campbell for £449,950; for more details, click here.

1. 2 Blackcave North Front entrance.

2. 2 Blackcave North Bright and airy hallway.

3. 2 Blackcave North Kitchen/dining area.

4. 2 Blackcave North Drawing room.