The exterior of the property. Photo: Hunter Campbell

East Antrim property: five bedroom family home with sea views

Number 2, Blackcave North is an individually designed family home offering a wealth of lavishly appointed accommodation with magnificent sea views.

By Helena McManus
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 12:12 pm

Tucked away down a private driveway, the house is situated on approximately one acre with landscaped gardens.

It offers spacious adaptable accommodation with the potential for a self-contained apartment.

The property is convenient to Larne town centre, the Antrim Coast Road, and the beach.

It is on the market with Hunter Campbell for £449,950; for more details, click here.

1. 2 Blackcave North

Front entrance.

Photo: Hunter Campbell

Buy photo

2. 2 Blackcave North

Bright and airy hallway.

Photo: Hunter Campbell

Buy photo

3. 2 Blackcave North

Kitchen/dining area.

Photo: Hunter Campbell

Buy photo

4. 2 Blackcave North

Drawing room.

Photo: Hunter Campbell

Buy photo
East Antrim
Next Page
Page 1 of 4