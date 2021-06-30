East Antrim property: five bed home with games room, wine cellar and gym
Burn Lodge is a well presented, generously proportioned detached family home located in a generous site with countryside views to the rear.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:52 pm
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 5:09 pm
Split over three levels, the unique home offers an abundance of adaptable living accommodation, with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a games room, wine cellar, and gym.
The Ballynure property is on the market with Doherty Yea for £475,000; for more information, click here.
