East Antrim property: family home with separate annex
Number 8 Sequoia Heights is a detached family home with a separate annex.
Situated in the Jordanstown area of Newtownabbey, this modern build property has adaptable accommodation over three floors, consisting of five bedrooms with two en-suites, three receptions, a family bathroom, and a conservatory.
The annex consists of one bedroom, bathroom and kitchen with a separate living area.
The property also benefits from oil fired central heating and double glazing, as well as views of Belfast Lough.
Suitable for a family, this home is immediately close to local schools, with shops, takeaways and the lough shore only a short walk away.
The property is on the market with Dickson Rice Sales and Lettings for £399,950; for more information, click here.