Exterior of the property. Photo: Dickson Rice

East Antrim property: family home with separate annex

Number 8 Sequoia Heights is a detached family home with a separate annex.

By Helena McManus
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 3:41 pm
Updated Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 4:07 pm

Situated in the Jordanstown area of Newtownabbey, this modern build property has adaptable accommodation over three floors, consisting of five bedrooms with two en-suites, three receptions, a family bathroom, and a conservatory.

The annex consists of one bedroom, bathroom and kitchen with a separate living area.

The property also benefits from oil fired central heating and double glazing, as well as views of Belfast Lough.

Suitable for a family, this home is immediately close to local schools, with shops, takeaways and the lough shore only a short walk away.

The property is on the market with Dickson Rice Sales and Lettings for £399,950; for more information, click here.

8 Sequoia Heights

Bright and airy lounge leading to kitchen/dining area.

Photo: Dickson Rice

8 Sequoia Heights

Spacious kitchen with attached conservatory.

Photo: Dickson Rice

8 Sequoia Heights

Double bedroom.

Photo: Dickson Rice

8 Sequoia Heights

Family bathroom.

Photo: Dickson Rice

