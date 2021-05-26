Situated in the Jordanstown area of Newtownabbey, this modern build property has adaptable accommodation over three floors, consisting of five bedrooms with two en-suites, three receptions, a family bathroom, and a conservatory.

The annex consists of one bedroom, bathroom and kitchen with a separate living area.

The property also benefits from oil fired central heating and double glazing, as well as views of Belfast Lough.

Suitable for a family, this home is immediately close to local schools, with shops, takeaways and the lough shore only a short walk away.

The property is on the market with Dickson Rice Sales and Lettings for £399,950; for more information, click here.

1. 8 Sequoia Heights Bright and airy lounge leading to kitchen/dining area. Photo: Dickson Rice Buy photo

2. 8 Sequoia Heights Spacious kitchen with attached conservatory. Photo: Dickson Rice Buy photo

3. 8 Sequoia Heights Double bedroom. Photo: Dickson Rice Buy photo

4. 8 Sequoia Heights Family bathroom. Photo: Dickson Rice Buy photo