The accommodation consists of a lounge, downstairs WC, and a modern kitchen/dining room.

Upstairs there are three well proportioned bedrooms, a contemporary bathroom, and an en-suite shower-room.

The property is on the market for £174,950 with Zenith Residential; for more information, click here.

1. 15 Blackrock Commons Exterior of the property. Photo: Zenith Residential Photo Sales

2. 15 Blackrock Commons Entrance hall. Photo: Zenith Residential Photo Sales

3. 15 Blackrock Commons Lounge. Photo: Zenith Residential Photo Sales

4. 15 Blackrock Commons Fitted kitchen. Photo: Zenith Residential Photo Sales