‘Hidden Gems’ to be found at Carrickfergus Museum

There was a great turnout for the launch of Hidden Gems and Forgotten People exhibition at Carrickfergus Museum on Saturday.

The exhibition was launched by Alderman McKeen who thanked the everyone involved in the development of this ambitious project. Speaking at the event, which was well supported by local historical societies, including Carrickfergus and District Historical Society, Ald. Mckeen said: “We are delighted to host the ever popular exhibition Hidden Gems and Forgotten People at Carrickfergus Museum.

“The exhibition is the outcome of a joint project of the Federation for Ulster Local Studies and the Federation of Local History Societies to draw attention to and celebrate some of the lesser known but interesting places and buildings in our island.”

The exhibition will be on display at Carrickfergus Museum until Saturday, December 8.

For more information you can contact T: 028 93358241 or E: carrickfergusmuseums@midandeastantrim.gov.uk