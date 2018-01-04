Hearing Aid Support

The monthly Action on Hearing Loss Larne Hearing Aid Maintenance support sessions will resume again on Monday, January 15, and will continue on Monday, February 19, from 10.30am -12noon at Gloucester Park Day Centre.

The sessions will run on the third Monday of the month and it is an opportunity for the hearing loss community and their families to avail of this support service.

This community service is a free drop-in service, where no appointments are required. Trained volunteers, who wear hearing aids themselves, will be on hand to give free, practical advice on cleaning and maintaining hearing aids. They can help

to solve any problems you may be having with your hearing aid/tinnitus and offer advice on how to manage your hearing loss with confidence.

Action on Hearing Loss also supports individuals in the local community who may be housebound or in residential care homes. To arrange an appointment contact Angela Stanbridge on telephone 07940160672/02890 239619 or e-mail:

angela.stanbridge@hearingloss.org.uk or visit the website at www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk