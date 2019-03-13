Greenisland student wins Horse Sport bursary

A Greenisland girl was among students at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus who were recently awarded bursaries from various equine businesses and organisations.

The organisations assist students directly by providing up to £1,000 and the students are chosen by submitting an assignment, a CV or attending an interview.

Megan Norton, from Greenisland, a final year student on the Foundation Degree in Equine Management, was the recipient of the Horse Sport Ireland bursary.

In order to win the bursary Megan had to produce a marketing plan. The aim was to produce social media posts including pictures and videos and a written marketing strategy for an upcoming Sport Horse event.

Megan regularly competes in Working Hunter and other disciplines outside of college. She has a keen interest in nutrition and hopes to pursue this as a future career.

Megan hopes that her bursary will help her to widen her knowledge of the equine industry worldwide.