Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is encouraging local groups and organisations to host an event as part of Good Relations Week 2019.

Good Relations Week takes place this year from September 16-22 and this year’s theme is ‘People Making Change for Peace’. The deadline for registering your event is July 19.

You can host an event – large or small – including workshops, training events, launches, or music events.

They can be public or private but keep the theme of promoting good relations.

If you would like to speak to someone about developing an event for Good Relations Week 2019, email jane.dunlop@midandeastantrim.gov.uk, telephone 028 2563 3141 or go to W: www.goodrelationsweek.com