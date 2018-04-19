Glenarm Castle to host the ‘May in the Marquee’ music festival

A new festival is coming to Glenarm Castle next month featuring a packed weekend of musical entertainment.

Among the acts will be popular Scottish band, Bay City Rollers, internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Brian Kennedy and an 80 strong youth orchestra.

Speaking about their return to Glenarm Castle, Bay City Rollers frontman Les McKeown said: “It’s a real pleasure to be coming back to play at Glenarm Castle. The backdrop of the castle and the enthusiasm of the fans made our last appearance a truly special and memorable night and due to demand we are thrilled to be coming back to treat the tartan army to hits from our extensive back catalogue.”

Bay City Rollers will open ‘May In The Marquee’, a new ‘big top’ concert concept for Glenarm Castle on Friday, May 25, at 7pm.

They will be followed on stage on Saturday, May 26, by an 80 strong Education Authority youth orchestra from schools across the Antrim area and 300 singers from choirs of Templepatrick, Whiteabbey, Larne and Inver, Seaview, Linn, Carnlough Integrated, St John’s, Antrim, Broughshane, Carncastle and Oakfield Primary Schools.

‘Strictly Classical’ will be hosted by well known broadcaster Sean Rafferty who will introduce some of the greatest classical hits which will have the audience singing along and tapping their feet throughout the evening on May 26 from at 7pm.

Belfast born internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Brian Kennedy will perform at the May In The Marquee finale on Sunday, May 27, at 7pm

Speaking ahead of his first appearance at Glenarm Castle, Brian said: “So far this year I’ve been playing a lot in England so I’m really looking forward to one of my first gigs at home being the finale of this unique weekend of music in such a wonderfully picturesque location. I’ve fond memories of visiting The Glens so I’m excited to be returning to play to my fans at this beautiful venue for the first time.”

Adrian Morrow, Managing Director, Glenarm Castle, said: “We’re excited to be launching our first May In The Marquee music extravaganza, welcoming an eclectic mix of music and song to Glenarm Castle this spring.

“Whether you’re a member of the Tartan Army, you’re a fan of classical music or whether you enjoy listening to the angelic voice of Brian Kennedy, we are looking forward to entertaining you with May In The Marquee from May 25-27.”

Tickets for all May In The Marquee shows can be purchased directly from Glenarm Castle on tel 028 2884 1203 or online at https://www.glenarmcastle.com/events/mayinthemarquee