Glenarm Castle to host Gardeners’ Corner recording

BBC Radio Ulster’s Gardeners’ Corner is going on the road to Glenarm Castle on Monday, April 23 and members of the public are invited to attend.

Presenter David Maxwell will host a special recording of the popular programme from the picturesque surroundings of the castle where he will be joined by gardening experts Ann Fitzsimons and Reg Maxwell.

Speaking ahead of the event, Adrian Morrow, managing director, Glenarm Castle, said: “We are privileged to be welcoming BBC Radio Ulster’s Gardeners’ Corner to Glenarm Castle for the first time and we are looking forward to the lively chat about all things gardening between David, his experts and the guests attending this free event.”

The castle is home of Randal, Viscount Dunluce, son of the 14th Earl of Antrim, with his wife Aurora, their son Alexander and daughter Helena. It has been in the McDonnell family since it was first built in 1636.

Preparing the gardens for the new season has been a labour of love and guests can explore the vibrant array of colour after the show.

David said: “There’s no better time to be in the beautiful gardens at Glenarm Castle than spring - a place so renowned for its spectacular display of tulips. I’m really looking forward to bringing the roadshow which is a great opportunity for anyone with an interest in gardening to get some expert advice with a bit of craic thrown in.”

To book your free place at BBC Radio Ulster’s Gardeners’ Corner roadshow at Glenarm Castle, on April 23 at 2.00pm, telephone the castle on 028 2884 1203.