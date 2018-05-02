Get your trailer marked free at Ballymena Mart

Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) is running a free trailer marking event at Ballymena Mart on Wednesday, May 23, from 10am to 2pm.

It’s part of a PSNI crime prevention initiative to crackdown on rural crime and farm vehicle thefts.

PCSP Chair, Brian Collins said: “Agricultural equipment is extremely hard to track down after it’s been stolen so to help make it more difficult for thieves and to deter them we are offering free marking events across Mid and East Antrim.

“We want local farmers to bring their trailers for marking to make it much more difficult for thieves to either trade or profit from their crime. The Farm Watch initiative was launched in Mid and East Antrim in September 2017 and now has over 100 farmers and associated businesses signed up.”

The initiative is part of the Rural Crime Partnership which represents a number of organisation including the Ulster Farmers Union, the PSNI and the Department of Justice.

The scheme also encourages people to report any rural crimes or suspicions to Crimestoppers.

Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership is one of 11 PCSPs in Northern Ireland working to help make communities safer and ensure that the voices of local people are heard on policing and community safety issues.

The aim of the PCSP is to engage and empower communities and develop solutions in partnership to tackle crime, fear of crime and anti-social behaviour. To sign up to the Farm Watch scheme you can go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/farmwatch