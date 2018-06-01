Get your cycles at the ready for Mid & East Antrim’s Bike Week

Residents are being urged to get on their bikes and take part in cycling events across the borough as part of National ‘Bike Week’.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is welcoming families of all ages to free events happening across Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena during the special week which runs from June 9-17.

In Larne, there will be a family fun cycle in the town centre on Tuesday, June 12, from 7-8pm with a Sprocket Rocket programme for kids and bike maintenance advice. Larne participants are asked to assemble at Broadway, just off Main Street. The route goes along Main Street, Lower Cross Street, Broadway and Point Street.

There will also be a family fun cycle, Sprocket Rocket and advice on Wednesday, June 13, in Carrickfergus town centre from 7-8pm. Riders should meet at High Street before completing their circuit taking in Antrim Street and North Street.

Events in Ballymena include an Olympic Street Velodrome on Sunday, June 10, at Broughshane Street Car Park from 11am-6pm. Street Velodrome will bring all the excitement and drama of Olympic style track pursuit racing with its innovative pop up velodrome, complete with steep banked corners. Bikes, helmets and professional coaching is provided for all ages. There will also be a range of stallholders offering cycling information and cycle related arts and crafts.

On Monday, June 11, from 6.30-9.30pm at Ballymena Showgrounds families can take part in a Sprocket Rocket programme for kids on the 2G pitch, race events on the main arena track, bike maintenance advice and sign up to the ‘Sofa to Saddle’ programme aimed at those wanting to take up or get back into cycling. All abilities are welcome and there will be the chance to have a go on specially adapted disability bikes and tandems.

Outgoing Mid and East Antrim Borough Mayor Councillor Paul Reid, said: “Council wholeheartedly supports ‘Bike Week’ and many other events that promote an active lifestyle to our citizens.

“Cycling provides a terrific aerobic workout to build strong, healthy bodies. It’s an activity which suits all ages from pre-school to pension age and it’s great to see events that involve all the family happening right across the borough. We also have such beautiful routes to cycle in and around Mid and East Antrim so it’s great to get people out and about, educate them, have some fun and show off our fabulous scenery.”

Each event will have live music to get those pedals pumping and experts on hand to provide advice. To take part in these free events you must register online at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/bikeweek