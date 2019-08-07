‘Funky sports day’ at Carnfunnock

The ‘funky sports day’ due to be held at Carnfunnock Country Park, in Larne, will go ahead at 2.00 pm, as planned, the organisers have stated.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to let everyone know that our Funky Sports Day is still going ahead today at 2.00 pm, but due to weather forecasts, there is a chance we may have to run the event for shorter than we planned as the event is very much subject to weather and ground conditions.

“If you wish to attend please come down for 2.00 pm to make the most of it in case the weather does change. We wouldn’t want anyone to miss out on all the fun and games.”