A free Guided Geology Walk will be held in Carnlough on Sunday, April 22, from 10am-2pm.

Ian Enlander, a naturalist and geologist, will lead a walk of 2.5 miles from Carnlough Town Hall to the Cranny Falls and return.

During the walk, Ian will point out the rock-types of Carnlough and will also tell the fascinating story of how its landscape was formed over millions of years.