Five-bedroom Georgian rectory with paddock and personality

Hervey Hill Rectory is a five-bedroom country house with both history and character.

Situated on a substantial site at Hervey Hill Road, just two miles from Kilrea and some 20 miles from the Causeway Coast, it comes with a paddock.

The paddock

Nestled in the Parish of Tamlaght O’Crilly, the house was built in 1774 by the Bishop of Derry, Lord Hervey, Earl of Bristol.

A Grade Two Listed Building, it exudes a certain personality and warmth that can only be found in homes of this era. It is comfortable but needs sympathetic restoration.

Ground floor accommodation includes: an entrance porch with tiled floor and a 21’11” x 8. X 10” entrance hall; a 16’4” x 15’ 6” drawing room featuring a marble fireplace; a 15’5” x 13’ 6” sitting room with tiled fireplace; a 15’6” x 9’3” study with tiled fireplace; a 15’4” x 11’10” kitchen with features including an electric cooker, dishwasher and part-tiled walls; a 6’1” x 6’1” utility area, a tiled floor and a washing machine: a 5’5” x 5’11” bathroom with tiled floor and walls.

First floor accommodation includes: a 15’5” x 12’8” bedroom; a 15’ 6” x 16’8” bedroom; a 15’ 6” x 8’ 11” bedroom; and a 11’1” x 7’10” bathroom with corner bath, enclosed shower; and, a separate w.c.

One of the numerous receptions

The second floor/Maid’s Quarter has a 26’0” x 15’4” studio/play room; a 15’ 6” x 15’1” study; a 15’ 1” x 10’5” bedroom; a 12’1” x 8’10” bedroom.

The basement, used for storage, is floored and the full size of the house.

External features include: an enclosed rear courtyard with a high stone wall; a stone gate lodge and barn, in need of repair; and, to the front and sides there is a grazing paddock 2.36 acres with ancient Turkey Oak and majestic Beech trees.

Viewing of the property, which has a £125,000 asking price, is by appointment only. Agents: H.A. McIlrath & Sons Ltd., tel: 028 29540588.