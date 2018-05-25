Find your #MEAdventures in Mid and East Antrim this summer

The Council is launching an exciting new campaign to encourage everyone to create their own adventures, right here, in Mid and East Antrim.

With parks and play days, forests and festivals, coast roads and culture, the local authority is celebrating everything there is to do in Mid and East Antrim and believe residents don’t have to go too far or spend too much money to have a world-class adventure this summer.

Mayor, Cllr Paul Reid said: “We have such fantastic assets here in our borough so what better way to get enjoying the better weather than getting outdoors and exploring what’s right on your doorstep.

“We want everyone to get involved in the conversation online and share all your #MEAdventures using the hashtag on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. We will also be running competitions later in the year so stay tuned to find out more.”

There are 400 square miles and 62 miles of coastline to explore in Mid and East Antrim giving people scope to take in the stunning sights along the Causeway Coastal Route, recently named by Lonely Planet as one of the world’s ultimate road trips.

Enjoy the Mid and East Antrim section as it winds its way around the spectacular coastal edges of the borough from Carrickfergus to Garron Point, taking in Larne’s Black Arch and the borough’s coastal villages of Whitehead, Glenarm and Carnlough.

There are a number of award winning marinas across the borough giving people the opportunity to stop off for a coffee and rub shoulders with seafarers or boaters from all over the world.

Then there’s Broughshane village - voted UK Village of the Year by Channel 4, which warmly welcomes visiors all year round as do other award-winning villages including Ahoghill, Glenarm and Whitehead.

Be a tourist without leaving your own borough by calling at top visitor attractions including The Gobbins in Islandmagee, Carrickfergus Castle, Slemish Mountain and the presidential homesteads of Andrew Jackson Cottage and Arthur Cottage.

If sport is more your thing, then there’s the opportunity to sweat it out on one of Council’s 28 sports pitches, 18 MUGAs, 14 outdoor gyms, four bowling greens, four tennis courts, three leisure centres, two nine-hole golf courses and skate park.

With over 100 parks in Mid and East Antrim, there are also plenty of places to take a picnic or enjoy some free family fun.

Go for a paddle at one of the borough’s three Seaside Award winning beaches at Carnlough, Ballygally and Browns Bay.

For more information and to find where your next #MEAdventures will be, visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/events