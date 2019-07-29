Fifth flower show to be held at Larne Market Yard

The fifth annual Mid and East Antrim Flower Show will be held at Larne Market Yard, on Saturday August 17.

This year an artisan summer market courtesy of Naturally North Coast and Glens Market will add to the occasion.

Mid and East Antrim mayor Cllr. Maureen Morrow is encouraging a wide range of entries.

Cllr. Morrow said: “There is a wide range of classes and creative competitions including cut flowers, pot plants, vegetables, flower arrangement, home industry and the junior section which encourages those 16 years and under to showcase their budding talent.

“The flower arrangement challenge for adults this year is to create displays on the themes of ‘The Blooming Best!’, ‘Coastal Creation’ and ‘Edible Garden’.

“The Flower Arrangement Novice Class has also made a return this year, specifically for new entries to the show, and displays are encouraged on the theme ‘Summer Basket’. There is also the Monster Veg and Novelty Veg categories which are always lots of fun each year.

“The Flower Show is free to enter, no matter how many categories you enter, and we welcome both experts and complete beginners, so whatever your skill level don’t be shy in submitting an entry.”

The prizegiving ceremony will be hosted by Anne Marie McAleese from BBC Radio Ulster.

There will also be live music and activities on the day including flower arranging, scarecrow making and petting farm.

The flower show and summer market will be open from 1.00 pm until 4.00 pm. Prizegiving will take place at 3.30pm.