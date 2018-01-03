February meeting for Macular Support Group

The Larne Macular Support Group will be taking a break and will not holding a monthly meeting in January.

Instead, the group will next meet on Wednesday, February 7, from 10.30am-12pm at Greenland Community Centre, 162a Old Glenarm Road, Larne, and then on the first Wednesday of every month.

The Larne Macular Support Group is organised by UK sight loss charity the Macular Society, in partnership with local people. It is one of more than 350 groups of its kind in the UK offering vital information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular conditions.

In Northern Ireland, the Macular Society has been able to establish and run new sight loss support groups across the country thanks to £200,000 of National Lottery funding from the Big Lottery Fund.

This vital investment has enabled the charity to more than double the number of its support groups in Northern Ireland over the past five years.

For more information about the Larne Macular Support Group, please contact Karen Toogood, Macular Society regional manager, on 02891 466 305, or email karen.t@macularsociety.org

For more information on macular degeneration, call the Macular Society’s helpline on 0300 3030 111 or email help@macularsociety.org