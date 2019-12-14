Family home with sea views in Portstewart

This attractive five bedroom detached house occupies a generously proportioned site within the popular area of Millbank in the seaside town of Portstewart.

Internally, the property boasts a wealth of well proportioned and versatile accommodation with bright and spacious rooms throughout which are beautifully presented by the current vendors. Another advantage of this property is the large south facing rear garden which offers sun practically all day and backs on to Portstewart old town golf course which secures a high level of privacy. On the periphery of Portstewart, Millbank Avenue is literally on the doorstep of many of the North Coast’s finest attractions.

This Portstewart property enjoys sea views

Accommodation includes: a (4.90m X 4.01m) kitchen/dining room with features including integrated eye level double oven, integrated dishwasher and island unit; a 4.04m X 2.16m) utility room; a (4.34m X 3.05m) gym/office/playroom with pedestrian door to front; a (3.48m X 2.67m) family room with wall mounted electric fire, wall mounted TV, feature stone wall; a (3.38m X 3.12m) lower snug area with multi fuel stove; a (3.28m X 2.97m) bedroom with built in wardrobes and sea views to front, an ensuite shower room; a (3.94m X 3.28m) bedroom with built in wardrobes, laminate wood floor and sea views to front; a (4.04m X 3.02m) bedroom with built in wardrobes, laminate wood floor and sea view to front; a bathroom; a (4.83m X 3.81m) dining area with surround sound system and wood flooring; a (6.68m X 4.01m) lounge with views of Atlantic Ocean, Donegal Headlands and Ramore Head; a (4.52m X 3.96m) master bedroom with built in wardrobes and corner window having sea and Donegal Headland views; a (3.53m X 2.92m) bedroom with double built in wardrobe; a bathroom with feature sunken bath and walk-in shower. External features include: a raised lawn with feature barbeque house (included in sale) and a raised paved area and lower timber decking garden area.

Bright and spacious rooms throughout are beautifully presented

O/O £595,000

