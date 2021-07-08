Little Free Library comes to Curran Park

Inspiring a love of reading, building communities, and sparking creativity by fostering neighbourhood book exchanges, this is the third library in the Borough.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “I am delighted to see another Little Free Library installed in the Borough, at Curran Park Larne. This project was funded by the Northern Trust, Health and Wellbeing team and designed by a local artist. Olderfleet Primary School pupils have been involved throughout by providing artwork for the structure and being the first to use the new feature.

“This library will play an essential role by providing open access to books and encouraging a love of reading. Like any other public book exchanges, a passerby can take a book to read or leave one for someone else to find. This is the third such library in the Borough, with two others situated at Shaftesbury Park Carrickfergus and Carnfunnock Country Park. I look forward to seeing more in the coming years and residents continuing to enjoy them.”

Pictured are the pupils from Olderfleet Primary School at the Little Free Library, at Curran Park Larne

Sabrina Lynn, Health and Wellbeing locality lead for Antrim and Ballymena, explained: “The Little Free Library is a great example of the ‘Take 5’ steps to Wellbeing. By being installed in green spaces the library gives users a chance to connect with the natural environment and other book users. It encourages residents old and young to keep learning, by picking up a new book and reading, all the while giving and supplying the local community with reading resources and encouraging exchanges of books free of charge. We were delighted to work with Council on this creative initiative.”

Mr Harvey, teacher at Olderfleet Primary School, added: “The pupils have loved being involved and are excited to get out into the park and see the library in action. Research shows that, academically, children growing up in homes without books are on average three years behind children in homes with lots of books. One of the most successful ways to improve the reading achievement of children is to increase their access to books. This library has the potential to do just that.”

