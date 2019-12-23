Extended and restored family home

This beautiful five bedroom family home is situated on a spacious road front site in a pleasant rural location, yet is convenient to town.

It enjoys uninterrupted views of Benevenagh and Inishowen and has been meticulously extended and restored by its current owners.

The property has five reception rooms including - drawing room, living room, dining room, conservatory and breakfast room; five bedrooms; and, has many interesting features, both internally and externally.

Accommodation includes: a 18’8 x 16’6 drawing room with feature cast iron fireplace with large open fire; a 13’4 x 11’10 dining room with ornamental, antique cast iron horseshoe fireplace; a 26’4 x 23’8 kitchen/dining area through conservatory with features including a bespoke Hayburn Kitchen, centre island unit with prep sinks and chrome mixer taps and feature breakfast bar, Belfast sink unit, and, a Hampton Vintage Conservatory with French doors leading out into garden and courtyard; a 18’4 x 9’8 breakfast room/casual dining room off kitchen; a 23’4 x 15’6 living room with exposed timber beams; a 28’8 x 13’8 games room/entertainment/fitness suite with features including a refreshments area, projector with integrated ceiling speakers and French door leading out into a paved courtyard; a doorway to double Garage and second staircase leading to first floor; a 17’6 x 15’8 reception hall to courtyard entrance; and, a 10’6 x 10’6 bathroom.

Off the gallery landing: a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and dressing room; a 16’8 x 12’6 bedroom; a 12’6 x 11’6 bedroom; a 14’6 x 12’2 bedroom; a 14’6 x 11’10 bedroom; a 9’4 x 8’8 bathroom; a 12’0 x 7’10 bathroom; a laundry room with French door leading to Juliet balcony; a doorway leading to a loft above a 24’8 x 21’10 double garage; and an ornate staircase leading down into the games room.

Exterior features include: spacious landscaped gardens laid out in lawns, plants, shrubs and trees.

