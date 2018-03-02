Dramatic week ahead in Larne

Larne Drama Festival is ready to welcome groups from around Northern Ireland for a week of plays at the McNeill Theatre, Larne Leisure Centre.

Running from March 5-9, Larne Drama Festival will feature some of the best of the province’s Amateur Dramatics groups.

It will open on Monday night with Clarence Players and Henrik Ibsen’s classic ‘John Gabriel Borkman’,

followed on Tuesday by Slemish Players’ production of Bernard Farrell fast-paced and witty comedy ‘Say Cheese’. As the week progresses, Wednesday will see the Newpoint Players take to the stage with a new play - Seduction and Murder at the Red Barn and associated events by Sean Treanor.

On Thursday, it will be the turn of Theatre 3 Newtownabbey and Ron Harwood’s comedy-drama Quartet and on Friday, Rosemary Drama Group’s production of Pride’s Crossing by Tina Howe will bring the Festival to a close. The curtain will rise at 7.30pm each evening.

The presentation of awards for best actor, best actress and best production among others will take place after Friday night’s play.

Larne Drama Festival has been part of the cultural and arts scene in Larne and Northern Ireland for over 70 years. Winners of the Larne Festival have gone on to be successful in the Ulster and British Finals.

Local businesses MKB Medical Services, Café Riva, Caroline Smith Photography Café Seven have each sponsored a night at the festival, with Larne Drama Circle taking the spot as sponsor of the final night.

Festival audiences are up made of old friends and newcomers alike, all out to enjoy a great evening of drama.

For the 2018 Festival, nightly tickets (£8) are available from the McNeill Theatre Box Office from 7pm each evening and season tickets (£25) are available in advance from Larne Leisure Centre and Larne Visitor Information Centre.

For more information on the festival and each of the plays, visit Larne Drama Festival on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/LarneDramaFestival.