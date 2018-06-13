Don’t miss a trick - be scame aware in June

If you were unfortunate enough to fall victim to a scam would you know who to report it to?

The month of June has been designated Scams Awareness Month during which Trading Standards and The Consumer Council will be joining with other organisations to raise awareness and encourage people to report and talk about the issues.

Research conducted by The Consumer Council reveals that less than half of us are aware of where to report a scam.

Sharon Muldoon from Trading Standards said: “Each year consumers who have been scammed or members of their families contact Consumerline. They may have been defrauded in a romance scam, a prize lottery or an investment scam. The impact on the victim can be massive, not only is there financial loss but also stress and misery. Many victims are embarrassed that they have been caught but it can actually happen to anyone. If you respond to just one scam, your details are entered onto a list which can be used by other scammers. These are referred to as “Sucker Lists”. It is important that you seek help to avoid been scammed in the future. Scams are ever changing and becoming more and more sophisticated. If we are made aware of them at Trading Standards then we can hopefully prevent someone else from becoming a victim.” To report a scam email www.nidirect.gov.uk/consumerline or call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.