Dogs’ Day Out at Castle Gardens

Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary will be hosting their first ever Dogs Day out at Antrim Castle Gardens on Saturday, June 30, from 11am-4pm.

This is the sanctuary’s largest fundraising event for the year, raising much needed funds for the ongoing work at the sanctuary, which rescues and cares primarily for neglected and abandoned horses, as well as dogs, cats and chickens.

The day is a fun day out for all the family, including four-legged ones and those who attend can browse from a range of stalls for your pet needs, as well as local crafts, food and drinks.

Why not try your hand at dog agility, or the new sport of canicross, to get more active with your dog.

Dogs must be kept on leads dogs at all times and any dog mess must be bagged and binned.

There is limited parking available at the ground of Antrim Castle Gardens so, the organisers suggest, where possible, to use the car park at Castle Mall and walk into the grounds.

To register for your ticket visit www.crosskennandogsdayout.eventbrite.com