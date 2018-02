Ross and Myrtle McAuley recently celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary and asked friends and family to donate to NI Chest Heart and Stroke in lieu of gifts.

The couple, who live in Larne, have thanked all those who did so for their generosity which raised £400 for the charity.

The couple are pictured here presenting a present to NICHS local Community Ambassador Jacqui Seymour.

(Photograph kindly submitted).