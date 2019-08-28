Cruise ship arrival gives tourism a boost

Tourism in Larne has been given a late summer boost with the arrival of a cruise ship at the port.

The ‘Astor’, carrying mainly German passengers, dropped anchor on Friday before daytrippers disembarked and were transported to the town centre.

Harbour master Anthony Van Damme said: “This was a port call that started planning two years ago.”

The ship’s arrival heralds a busy period for the local tourist trade.

Next Saturday (September 7) the Irish Offshore Rowing Championships 2019 will be hosted at Ballygally beach with crews travelling from as far afield as the United States and the Channel Islands as well as Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

Kieran Kerr, Chairman of Rowing Ireland Offshore Rowing, said: “Offshore rowing has exploded over the past two years.

“There is now an active and competitive domestic regatta calendar with the highlight being the Irish Offshore Rowing Championships.

“We look forward to Cairndhu Rowing Club hosting a great event.

“The club has been really busy with preparations over the last few months in the lead up to this outstanding event.”

Meanwhile, Larne will also be in the spotlight in a new film entitled “Nowhere Special” with scenes being shot this week at locations in the town, including Latharna House.

Film crews have also been spotted at Station Road and at Walnut Hollow.

There has also been speculation that scenes for a new movie “Pixie”, a comedic thriller, starring Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin, are being filmed in the town.