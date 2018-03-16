Could you take on the Larne coastal path walk for NI Hospice?

Northern Ireland Hospice is calling on its supporters in Larne to step out and take part in this year’s Larne Coastal Path Walk on Saturday, April 21.

Now in its 38th year, the annual campaign encourages people from across Northern Ireland to sign up to a walk in their local area and raise much needed funds to support the care of infants, children and adults living with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses.

Former Blue Peter presenter and model Zoe Salmon, who lost her beloved mother Priscilla in 2016, has stepped out to show her support for the campaign.

Zoe said: “From as far back as I can remember my family and I were often on long walks together; from forests and country parks to beaches and coastal paths.

“In more recent years my mum and dad together continued their joy of walking and walked miles every day in the beautiful Northern Irish outdoors.

“I am very touched to be asked to be the Ambassador for the 2018 Hospice Walks; walking was a significant part of my mum’s life and I feel proud to carry out this role in her memory.

“I’m encouraging everyone to get involved in a Hospice Walk because it’s not only a privilege to be able to get up every day and walk, but in this country we are spoilt with some of the most scenic walks which you should discover for yourself, while helping to raise funds for those in our community who need our help to continue the important work of the Northern Ireland Hospice which our family personally experienced.”

This year’s Hospice Walks are kindly sponsored by Creightons of Finaghy and Mauds Ice creams.

Joanna Pawson, Events Manager at Northern Ireland Hospice, added: “The Hospice Walk is one of our most important fundraising events of the year and we’re very keen to encourage as many people as possible to join in and make it a huge success. Hospice Walks are ideal for all ages and you don’t have to be super fit to take part.

“The best part is that every pound raised by walkers will help local people receive Hospice care when they most need it.”

Anyone who would like to register for the Larne Coastal Path Walk or get more information on it, can do so by visiting the website, www.nihospice.org or call 028 9077 7123.

You can also choose to do a ‘DIY’ Walk, if one of the six organized walks doesn’t suit.

Choose your favourite walk location and do your own sponsored walk at a date and time that suits you.

Registration for adults costs £5 and only £1 for children. Under five-year-olds go free.