Could you take on the ‘Eggheads’?
Do you and some friends have what it takes to take on some of Britain’s greatest quizzers and scramble the Eggheads?
Monday, 15th November 2021, 12:47 pm
12 Yard Productions are casting now for series Two of Channel 5’s ‘Eggheads’ hosted by Jeremy Vine.
Each team will consist of four team members and one standby.
You can apply online now at 12yard.com
Applicants must be 18 years of age and over and must be legally resident and currently living in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.
The closing date for returning application forms is midnight on December 10, 2021.