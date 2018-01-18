Could County Antrim be home to top entrepreneur?

Now in its 21st Year, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ (EOY) 2018 programme has officially opened for nominations from County Antrim.

The theme of this year’s programme is “Ambition” and all sectors and businesses of all sizes are invited to submit their nominations until February 16 with the 24 finalists for 2018 announced on April 23.

Entrepreneurs living in Ballymena and the wider county are encouraged to follow in the footsteps of well-known Antrim business people: Trevor Annon, The Mount Charles Group; Patrick McAliskey, Novosco; and Brendan Monaghan, Neueda who were all finalists in the programme in 2017.

The awards programme is divided into three categories - Emerging, Industry and International - with eight finalists chosen per category. The 24 finalists will be selected by an independent panel of judges. Individuals who wish to put themselves forward or nominate an entrepreneur with their consent, can fill out the online nomination form at www.eoy.ie or call the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ team for further information at eoy@ie.ey.com. The deadline for nominations is February 16.