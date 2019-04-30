Cookery ‘theatre’ on menu for Friends Goodwill Festival

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Paula McIntyre will head a list of chefs at a cookery “theatre” as part of Friends Goodwill Music Festival in Larne.

The main hall at the Market Yard will host to six chefs who will demonstrate mouth-watering dishes using local produce and recipes.

Each chef will use the Food NI Signature Kitchen which features giant screens and sound system to show off their skills and favourite ingredients.

Also participating during the festival weekend (May 11 and 12) will be Paul Dalrimple, Billy Andy’s, Kevin Osbourne, Ballygally Castle Hotel, Arlene Thompson, Bellahill Cookery School, Rob Curley, Slemish Market Supper Club and Joni Lutzman, The Lighthouse, Whitehead.

Younger visitors can take part in their very own chocolate-making workshop from 3.00 pm until 6.00 pm each day when budding chefs can make sweet pizza or marshmallow novelties in chocolate.

Further temptations will be available to purchase along with a range of hot food and gourmet treats.

Adults can enjoy drink in the bar area or take some time out on the terrace to listen to acts such as Pigs and Pearls, Coach, Paul Sexton, The Music Yard, Castaways, Keni Brownlow, Gaz, The Mr Beefy Trio, Zolene and the ALS Band not to mention well-known names such as Brian Kennedy, Goats Don’t Shave, The Dangleberries and Dana Masters.

Tickets are free but limited. Visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/events for details.