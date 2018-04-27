Community volunteers join Council to help spring clean Larne

A number of green-thinking groups have teamed up with Council to carry out a number of litter picks in Larne.

Community groups, sports clubs, churches and schools have all been wielding their litter pickers and cleaning up the town and district’s streets and beaches.

Islandmagee Community Development Association and friends, including Noel McKee from the Whitehead Wombles and Mid and East Antrim’s Litter Champion Nicholas Davis, teamed up to clean up Ballystrudder Road, Reid’s Road, Low Road and Island Road in the Islandmagee area.

Roddensvale Primary School also got involved, as did Friends of Larne Town Park, for a bit of spring cleaning during April.

The coasts weren’t forgotten either as Ballygally Biodiversity Group took on the Coast Road in the Ballygally area.

Ballycarry Girls’ Guiders are taking on Brown’s Bay in Larne, and Carnfunnock Beach Clean with Cairndhu Rowing Club and Carnfunnock Scouts signed up to tackle Carnfunnock Beach/Slipway not only in April but also in May.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Cllr Paul Reid said: “I want to thank everyone for their hard work to help keep the borough clean and beautiful.

“Without the diligence of volunteers it would be almost impossible to keep on top of litter, despite council’s best efforts to do so.

“Our borough is full of fantastic natural scenery and we want to keep it looking beautiful and attracting tourism as well as remaining a safe and healthy environment for our residents.

“We want to ensure our streets, parks and beaches are free from litter so they are clean for residents and visitors to enjoy. Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is passionate about sustaining, protecting and enhancing our natural environment as outlined in our Community Plan – ‘Putting People First’ and the dedication from these volunteers is helping us achieve

that.”

Council has supported each of the volunteer events by providing litter pickers, plastic bags, hi-visibility vests and extra hands to tidy up our borough.

The events are in line with Live Here Love Here, a national campaign aimed at promoting civic pride and a community can-do attitude by improving environmental quality in Northern Ireland. It tackles issues such as poor environmental quality,

littering and dilapidation, by encouraging volunteers to take practical action in their local communities. Anyone who would like to get involved in a Larne clean up can contact catherine.hunter@midandeastantrim.gov.uk