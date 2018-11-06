Civic champions recognised for gaining Live Here Love here funds

Community groups, partnerships and trade associations across Mid and East Antrim have been recognised for securing Live Here Love Here funding.

The civic champions met with Mid and East Antrim mayor Lindsay Millar recently in recognition of their success in gaining grants through a key partnership between Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful and the council.

Bill Pollock & David Brown (Brighter Whitehead), Sally Campton (Ashfield and Wesley), Mayor Cllr Lindsay Millar, Claire Thomas (Ashfield and Wesley), Phil Allen (Friends of Bashfordsland Wood and Oakfield Glen), Catherine Hunter (Waste Education Officer)

The ‘Live Here Love Here Small Grants Scheme’ takes a fresh approach to improving local environments and building a sense of pride in our local communities. Launched by local councils, NI Housing Executive, Choice Housing, McDonald’s and Keep Northern Beautiful, the Small Grants Scheme provides support to volunteer projects that: Use innovative ways to reduce littering and dog fouling; Improve the way your local environment is looked after, whether urban, rural or coastal; Contribute to the development of civic pride within a community with a focus on environmental improvement.

Grants are available from £500 to £5,000 and are open to volunteer and community groups, all school and third-level education organisations, youth groups and sports clubs undertaking civic pride projects throughout Northern Ireland.

There was unprecedented interest in the scheme this year with more than 22 groups applying, and total funding requested of £70,000.

Thirteen group projects secured funding, with council contributing £10,000 in the 2018 allocation; five from the Ballymena area, five from Carrickfergus area and three from the Larne area.

Philip Thompson (Director of Operations), Wallace Elder and James Perry (Ahoghill Trader's Association), Bertie McNeilly (Cullybackey Community Partnership), Mayor Cllr Lindsay Millar, Margaret Murphy (Cullybackey Community Partnership), Catherine Hunter (Waste Education Officer) and Dessie Dixon (Grange Cross Community Association).

Mayor Lindsay Millar said: “It is so energising and encouraging to see local community groups avail of council-supported funding opportunities to really make a difference in their local area. The level of commitment and drive the groups have shown and the influence they have in their local community is both impressive and heart-warming. I’m excited to see the development of the projects over the coming months and to see residents take ownership and pride in where they live.”

Larne groups securing funding include Cairndhu Rowing Club, Islandmagee Community Development Association and Larne Renovation Generation.

In Carrickfergus groups securing funding include Brighter Whitehead, Carrickfergus Central Primary School, Friends of Bashfordsland and Oakfield Glen LNR, Wesley Court Residents and Woodburn Cultural and Community Group.

Ballymena groups securing funding include Grange Cross Community Association, Ahoghill Traders’ Association, Ballymena Base and Connect Ministries.