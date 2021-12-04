The last Christmas posting dates for sending cards and presents this year

People are being urged to post items early this Christmas (Photo: Shutterstock)

With Christmas now just mere weeks away, cards and presents will need to be posted to make sure they arrive in time for the big day.

The Post Office and its parcel delivery branch Parcelforce are urging people to avoid waiting until the last minute to send items as it prepares for its busiest time of the year.

Those who need to send presents to loved ones abroad will have to get organised even earlier to make sure goodies make it to their destination on time.

If you will be sending out cards and presents this festive season, here are all the last posting dates you need to know.

When is the last posting date for UK addresses?

The final Christmas posting dates for sending items to UK addresses via Royal Mail are as follows:

Royal Mail Bulk Mail Economy - Friday 17 December

Royal Mail 2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For, Royal Mail 48 - Saturday 18 December

Royal Mail 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For, Royal Mail 24, Royal Mail Tracked 48 - Tuesday 21 December

Royal Mail Tracked 24 - Wednesday 22 December

Special Delivery Guaranteed - Thursday 23 December

What about posting items overseas?

Royal Mail is advising people to post items and gifts early for Christmas, particularly for international deliveries.

These are the final posting dates for posting items abroad:

International Economy

All non-European destinations (except South Africa, Canada, Middle and Far East and USA) - Monday 13 September

Middle and Far East, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Africa - Friday 15 October

Canada and USA - Monday 1 November

Cyprus, Eastern Europe, Greece, Iceland, Malta and Turkey - Friday 26 November

Western Europe - Monday 29 November

International Standard and International tracking and signature services

Caribbean - Wednesday 1 December

Australia, Greece, Italy, New Zealand and Portugal - Monday 6 December

Africa, Central and South America, Asia, Far and Middle East - Wednesday 8 December

Cyprus, Malta and Sweden - Friday 10 December

Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia) and Turkey - Saturday 11 December

Canada Czech Republic, Finland, Poland and USA - Monday 13 December

Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Spain and Switzerland - Thursday 16 December

What about parcels?

Parcelforce has said its last posting dates for delivery by Christmas Day in the UK are:

Next day services - Thursday 23 December

Two-day services - Wednesday 22 December

As for international deliveries, final posting dates range between 1 and 20 December, depending on the delivery option you choose and where your destination is.

A full list of the Parcelforce posting deadlines can be viewed on its website.