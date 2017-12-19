Christmas song aids animal welfare

Belfast singer-songwriter Owen Denvir has released his new charity single in aid of Assisi Animal Sanctuary.

All proceeds of “I Want a Dog for Christmas (& for Life)” will go towards supporting the Sanctuary’s work.

Written and recorded by Owen Denvir, the song features the talented choir of Owen’s former Primary School - St Bernard’s, Glengormley.

“I Want a Dog for Christmas (& for Life)” aims to highlight the opportunity and joy in adopting a forgotten animal.

Far from strangers to the music world, Assisi have previously been supported publicly by music legends Green Day and Ryan Adams.

Founded in 1997, Assisi, the independent animal welfare charity, provides shelter for up to 200 companion animals including dogs, cats, rabbits and guinea pigs.