Christmas Fair time at Dogs Trust

Staff at Dogs Trust Ballymena are appealing for donations for its Christmas Fair on Saturday, December 1.

The popular annual event will take place between 10am and 4pm at the Rehoming Centre at Teeshan, on the outskirts of the town.

With just days to go until the team host the festive event, staff are appealing for donations for the tombola and raffle, which raise hundreds of pounds for rescue dogs in their care over the Christmas period, like Nelson, a Labrador cross less than a year old.

A great day out for all the family, those who attend on Saturday can enjoy a range of festive treats, including the chance to meet ‘Santa Paws’ himself; tombola and grand raffle; various craft stalls, as well as lots of Dogs Trust merchandise; and tasty refreshments, including mulled wine and mince pies. Anyone who wishes to meet Santa Paws will also receive a small gift, along with a photo taken with him.

The rehoming centre is also on the look out for donations of toys, blankets, tinned food on the day, as well as donations of home baking with a list of ingredients.

Samuel Reid, Supporter Relations Officer at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “Our Christmas Fair is always a highlight of our calendar and this year promises to be another great day out for the whole family. With all proceeds going towards the care of our dogs at the centre like Nelson, it’s a wonderful way to raise pounds for hounds and give back this Christmas.”

To make a donation just pop into Dogs Trust or, for more details about the Fair, contact Samuel Reid on 02825661007 or email: Samuel.Reid@dogstrust.org.uk