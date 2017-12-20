Christmas artisan market in Ballymena

An artisan market packed with seasonal gift ideas and delicious, locally produced festive fayre is coming to Ballymena Town Centre this Christmas.

Ballymena is brimming with opportunities to pick up those special Christmas gifts, enjoy delicious food and drink and savour the area’s many attractions and fun-filled entertainment.

The artisan market will support over 25 artisan traders selling a wide range of hand-crafted speciality goods from talented local artists and designers, and the finest foodstuff from speciality food producers.

It will be located in a marquee on the corner of Broughshane Street and Broadway Avenue from December 21-23 from 10am-9pm Thursday and Friday, December 21 and 22, and from 10am-4.30pm on Saturday, December 23.

Some of the local businesses offering up fantastic festive food and gifts include Linda’s Original Sticky Toffee Pudding, Tom & Ollie, Born and Raised Waffles and WB woodcraft.

Midtown Makers will also will also be present to promote the creative and retail opportunities they provide to artists and craft makers in the town all year round.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “I’m delighted Council is supporting the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market, which celebrates the magnificent work of our local agri-food producers. Council has recently launched a Food and Drink Network to boost opportunities for local producers to expand their businesses. Already this year we have showcased at Balmoral and the BBC Good Food Show, so what better way to boast about our fabulous home-grown and handmade talents than by bringing this festive market, right to the heart of Ballymena.”

Shauna McFall, who is managing the market said: “This is our first Ballymena town centre artisan market, so we hope lots of people will come along and have a fantastic experience. The market will be filled with festive cheer, seasonal gifts and food, and it’s a great opportunity to support local industry. To celebrate the launch of the market, we will be offering free face painting for children from 1pm-6pm and free cups of festive fruit cordial from 1pm until stocks last on Thursday.”