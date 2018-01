Larne Tech. Old Boys have presented a charity donation to Magheramorne Silver Band.

Duncan Gallagher, Club Steward of Larne Tech. Old Boys, handed over a cheque for £750 to Ariane Matthews, chairperson of Magheramorne Silver Band, in aid of the band’s chosen charity, the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

The money was raised by a Carol Evening held by the band in the LTOB club and by the Old Boys’ ‘Sponsor a Christmas Tree Light’ initiative.

Photograph kindly submitted.