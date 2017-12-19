Chance for Larne community to join together to celebrate wildlife

Community groups in Larne are being asked to come up with amazing ideas that celebrate local wildlife and bring people together.

Grow Wild funding is now open and local people can bring forward their ideas to get support and a grant of up to £4,000

Projects that get people involved and highlights the importance of native wild flowers, plants or fungi are eligible for £2,000 to £4,000 of funding from Grow Wild, the UK-wide native plants and fungi programme.

Funding applications for the 2018 community projects are now open - all local people and organisations have to do to get started is visit the Grow Wild website.

Since 2014, Grow Wild has funded hundreds of projects throughout the UK - including dozens across Northern Ireland, such as Hands on Nature, a 2015 project from Grange Youth Group in Ballyclare, which helped young people connect with autistic and sensory issues – including with the construction of a sensory garden, and a number of tailored programmes looking at the importance of local wildlife.

To be in the running for funding in 2018, organisations should have a new or creative idea that could transform a space in their local community or help people’s quality of life using wild flowers, plants or fungi – and also highlights nature’s importance for the environment and for people.

Stéphanie Baine, NI Engagement Manager for Grow Wild, said: “We have supported amazing community projects all over Northern Ireland in the past few years. If anyone thinks they have a good idea they should let us know and we will help to try and make it happen. These projects are a fantastic way to bring the local community together and reconnect people to their natural environment – so please just get in touch.”

Supported by the Big Lottery Fund and led by Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, Grow Wild inspires communities, friends, neighbours and individuals across the UK to come together to enjoy native wild flowers, plants and fungi and transform local spaces.

East Antrim people with a great idea for a community project should visit www.growwilduk.com and download the guidance document for terms and conditions and a simple guide to applying for Grow Wild community project funding. A total of 50 projects across the UK are set to receive support in 2018.

Would-be applicants should contact Stéphanie Baine to discuss your proposal and request the online application form which must be submitted by midday on January 15, 2018. Find out about funding at www.growwilduk.com/content/community-project-funding-2018.