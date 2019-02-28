Celebration time for Gleno WI members

Forty-five members of Gleno WI have celebrated the Institute’s 70th Anniversary in style at Stormont.

Following a welcome from MLA Mr Roy Beggs Jr., the members enjoyed a fascinating tour of Stormont with Mickey the tour guide who informed them of its history.

Members enjoyed viewing the grandeur of the iconic building and then enjoyed a meal in the members’ dining room to music provided by harpist, Susan.

To mark the occasion Gleno member Shirley Kernohan had baked and decorated a special 70th Anniversary cake which was cut by President Valerie Moore and Vice President Joan Arnold while beautiful floral displays on the tables and round the room were supplied by Caroline Barry.