Hyundai Bayon: prices and specs confirmed for new compact SUV

Hyundai has announced that its new Bayon compact SUV will cost from £20,295 when it goes on sale in July.

The Bayon slots into Hyundai’s SUV range beneath the Kona and is poised to challenge the Nissan Juke, Renault Captur, Peugeot 2008 and Vauxhall Mokka in the B-SUV segment.

From launch, three trim levels - SE Connect, Premium and Ultimate - two engine and two transmission options are available, with higher-powered models only available in higher trims.

All versions of the Bayon are powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine with 48V mild hybrid technology. The turbocharged three-cylinder unit will be offered in either 99bhp or 118bhp tunes, both of which will be offered with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic or a six-speed manual. The manual features an electronically controlled clutch that can decouple the engine and transmission to improve efficiency under certain driving conditions.

Entry level SE Connect cars are only available with the 99bhp engine, with prices starting at £20,295 for the manual and £21,545 for the automatic. All SE Connect cars get 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, spoiler, LED daytime running lamps, air conditioning, cruise control, rear parking sensors with rear view camera, an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Starting at £22,495, the Premium adds 17-inch alloys, privacy glass, heated front seats and steering wheel, automatic climate control, LED headlamps and tail lights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with live sat nav, and a wireless phone charging pad for compatible devices and height adjustable front seatbelts. Premium models are also available with the higher output engine.

Ultimate spec costs from £23,795 and introduces black gloss door mirrors, standard two-tone black roof, black and grey interior, keyless entry and start, and a BOSE premium sound system.

